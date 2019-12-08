Faltin named Assurity vice president, CFO and treasurer

Assurity Life Insurance Company has named Kevin Faltin vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer effective Jan. 1, 2020. He succeeds Marv Ehly, who will retire following a 38-year career in the insurance industry. Ehly has served as Assurity’s vice president, CFO and treasurer since 2001.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I appreciate all Marv Ehly has done for our company and wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement,” said Tom Henning, Assurity president and CEO. “Kevin has been Marv’s protégé and will hit the ground running. I feel very fortunate to have Kevin in this important role.”

Faltin holds more than 20 years of accounting and finance experience, most recently as senior director and controller. He joined Assurity in 2005 after serving as an audit senior manager with Deloitte. A 1997 graduate of Doane University, Faltin holds a bachelor’s degree in business with an accounting and finance emphasis.

“Assurity’s commitment to serving the long-term needs of its policyholders, associates and community sets it apart as an organization,” he said. “I’m looking forward to becoming part of the executive leadership team and lending my support in setting our strategic direction.”