Fahleson named Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers

Rembolt Ludtke LLP partner Mark Fahleson has been selected by his peers as “Lawyer of the Year” in Best Lawyers for his work in Employment Law – Management. Only a single lawyer in a specific practice area and location is honored with a “Lawyer of the Year” designation.

Additionally, Fahleson has been recognized for his work in Labor Law – Management and Litigation – Labor and Employment.

