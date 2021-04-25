Executive Travel appoints Jennifer Belt as president

Lincoln, Nebraska – Paul Glenn, CEO of Executive Travel, today announced that industry and company veteran, Jennifer Belt, has been promoted to serve as company president. In her new role Belt will play a key part in setting the strategic direction of the company. She will also serve on the company’s Executive Committee and will continue to oversee the Client Solutions department with a commitment to maximize corporate travel management programs and services.

Paul Glenn, chief executive officer, commented, “Executive Travel has long been known for being innovators in the travel industry. With Jennifer Belt as our new president we will be accelerating the development and execution of new products and services. We are committed to offer our clients best-in-class products & services in the rapidly changing travel industry.”

Executive Travel specializes in helping companies implement comprehensive travel management programs that lower the total cost of corporate travel. Using state of the art technology combined with aggressive management systems, Executive Travel has been able to enjoy strong growth throughout its 35-year history.