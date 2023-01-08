Exchange Bank Lincoln hires Ken Morton as new business and personal banker

Morton brings a decade of experience working with business and consumers on their financial needs most recently with Bank of the West where he was Lincoln’s senior relationship banker and earned a variety of titles and awards for his successes in the community, particularly with local business clients. Prior to joining the team at Exchange Bank, Morton began his career in banking with Wells Fargo. Morton stated, “I am excited to join Exchange Bank as they have a customer driven culture and numerous products that can meet every personal or business customer’s needs.”