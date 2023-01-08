 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Exchange Bank Lincoln hires Ken Morton as new business and personal banker

Lincoln, Nebr. — Exchange Bank announces the appointment of Ken Morton as business-personal banker for its Lincoln, NE marketplace.

Morton brings a decade of experience working with business and consumers on their financial needs most recently with Bank of the West where he was Lincoln’s senior relationship banker and earned a variety of titles and awards for his successes in the community, particularly with local business clients.  Prior to joining the team at Exchange Bank, Morton began his career in banking with Wells Fargo.  Morton stated, “I am excited to join Exchange Bank as they have a customer driven culture and numerous products that can meet every personal or business customer’s needs.”

Morton’s commitment to his community beyond his role with the bank includes time given to a number of community-supporting organizations, including Junior Achievement, Brush Up Nebraska and Habitat for Humanity.

Exchange Bank has been a Nebraska based bank since 1885 and currently has multiple locations in Nebraska and Kansas.

