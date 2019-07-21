Eustis Body Shop celebrates 40 years. Doug Keller was just 20 years old and a recent auto body technology graduate. He stood on Main Street in Eustis as the proud new owner of what would be the first of many Eustis Body Shop locations.
The franchise grew successfully. In 1988, Eustis Body Shop expanded to Lexington and built a new location in 1994. Green's Body Shop of Grand Island locations were purchased by Eustis Body Shop in 1991. Eustis Body Shop in Kearney was built in 1997 and is the highest volume shop at this time. In 2006, the Eustis Body Shop, Inc. bought Cozad Auto Body in Cozad. In July of 2018, the company expanded to Lincoln, the location has grown from five employees to 13.
Combining the latest technologies in auto body repair with highly-trained employees, Eustis Body Shop is able to perform repairs quicker and return vehicles back to factory specifications efficiently.
Come celebrate 40 years of business at the anniversary party from 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Eustis shop in Eustis. Food and refreshments start at 1 and dinner will be at 5:30. The KRVN Crew will be at the shop from 1 to 3:30 p.m. with the "Bringing It Home," Ram Club Cab Pickup that you can register to win.