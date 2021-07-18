Erin Greve receives promotion

The Domgard Wealth Group at RBC Wealth Management is pleased to announce the advancement of Erin Greve, JD to the position of investment associate as well as her successful achievement of becoming a certified divorce financial analyst professional.

Before joining the Domgard Wealth Group over 2 years ago, Greve was a practicing family law attorney. In her new position along with being a CDFA professional, she can assist our clients and their attorneys during the divorce process by detailing how the financial decisions made during the

divorce process can impact their financial future, providing full financial analysis, and assisting their attorney in coming to a financial resolution that is best for the client.

For over 38 years, our team focus has always been placed on the financial well-being of our clients and their families. Helping them navigate issues and road blocks that often happen along that path is vital to achieving those goals.

