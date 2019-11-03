Endacott Peetz and Timmer is announcing the addition of Adam Kauffman and Elizabeth Workentine to the law firm.
Kauffman, a native of Gretna, graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2017, where he served as research editor for the Nebraska Law Review. While in law school, Kauffman clerked for the Nebraska Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division as the Janet D. Steiger Fellow. From 2017-2019 he served as a judicial clerk to Chief Judge Frankie J. Moore on the Nebraska Court of Appeals. He will practice in the areas of estate and trust litigation and resolution, commercial litigation and employment law.
Workentine, a native of Geneva, graduated with distinction from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2019 and will practice in the areas of estate and trust planning, banking, business and succession planning and real estate. In law school, Workentine earned the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in farm and ranch tax and in partnership tax. The CALI award is given to the highest scoring student in the class. Workentine joined Endacott Peetz and Timmer in 2018 as a law clerk and became an associate in 2019.
“We are excited to grow the Endacott, Peetz and Timmer law firm with the addition of these two high quality associates,” said Jeff Peetz. “We look forward to serving our clients across the state in estate planning, litigation, banking, business and agriculture law.”
Endacott, Peetz and Timmer serves clients throughout Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa in the areas of trust and estate law, community banking and construction litigation. The firm is located in Lincoln, Bruning and Newman Grove and can be reached toll free at 844-704-5296, at eptlawfirm.com or on Facebook.