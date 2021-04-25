 Skip to main content
Emily Koenig announced as LES CFO

Lincoln — Emily Koenig has been announced as Lincoln Electric System’s new vice president of Financial Services and chief financial officer. Koenig has been with LES since 1998 and currently serves as CFO for both District Energy Corporation and Nebraska Utility Corporation.

During her over 20 years at the utility, Koenig has held a number of positions, including senior accountant, manager of Internal Operations, acting manager of Financial Accounting, manager of Financial Planning & Risk Management, and director of Finance & Rates.

Koenig earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and is a graduate of the Leadership Lincoln Fellows Class XXXIII. Most of her free time is spent keeping busy with the activities of her four children.

