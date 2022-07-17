 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eihusen passes Oncology Physical Therapy Boards

Kelli Eihusen, PT, DPT, CLT has passed the Oncology Board exam. She is now board-certified clinical specialist in oncologic physical therapy and is a physical therapist at Balance Mobility of Lincoln / Lincoln Cancer Rehab.

Eihusen is a native of Lincoln, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. She also received a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Her specialties include oncology rehab across the lifespan, pediatric cancer, and cancer rehabilitation. Professional certifications include certified lymphedema therapist, board-certified clinical specialist in oncologic physical therapy.

Eihusen can be seen at Balance Mobility of Lincoln / Lincoln Cancer Rehab, 4001 O Street Lincoln, NE 68510, phone 402.817.0834. https://lincoln.balancemobilitytherapy.com/

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumps 9.1 percent in June to fresh four-decade high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News