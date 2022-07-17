Eihusen passes Oncology Physical Therapy Boards

Kelli Eihusen, PT, DPT, CLT has passed the Oncology Board exam. She is now board-certified clinical specialist in oncologic physical therapy and is a physical therapist at Balance Mobility of Lincoln / Lincoln Cancer Rehab.

Eihusen is a native of Lincoln, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. She also received a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Her specialties include oncology rehab across the lifespan, pediatric cancer, and cancer rehabilitation. Professional certifications include certified lymphedema therapist, board-certified clinical specialist in oncologic physical therapy.

Eihusen can be seen at Balance Mobility of Lincoln / Lincoln Cancer Rehab, 4001 O Street Lincoln, NE 68510, phone 402.817.0834. https://lincoln.balancemobilitytherapy.com/