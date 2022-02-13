Ebert earns CAP designation

Brett Ebert, JD, CAP, has earned the designation of chartered advisor in philanthropy (CAP) from the American College of Financial Services, a leading institution in financial education. Those who earn the designation are recognized for their expertise in developing tax strategies for charitable giving, advising families on estate and legacy planning, and helping nonprofits navigate their financial and philanthropic objectives.
Ms. Ebert specializes in estate planning and administration, along with her partners Christina Ball, Andrew Loudon, and Kara Brostrom at the law firm of Ball, Loudon, Ebert, and Brostrom, LLC. www.bllawgroup.com