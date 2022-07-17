Eastwood named UBT’s CIO emeritus, Sailer promoted

Lincoln, Neb. (June 28, 2022) – Union Bank & Trust (UBT) is pleased to announce that it has named Bill Eastwood chief investment officer emeritus and promoted Ryan Sailer to chief investment officer and first vice president within Union Investment Management Group (UIMG).

Managing assets since 1966, Eastwood joined Union Bank in 1995 and became the bank’s first chief investment officer. He will stay on as a member of the Investment Committee at UBT and will assume the role of chief investment officer emeritus, offering his insight on major investment decisions.

Additionally, Eastwood will continue to maintain his investment management responsibilities with his current clients. “We are pleased that Bill has agreed to stay on, acting as a mentor to his successor Ryan Sailer and the entire research team at UIMG,” said Tom Sullivan, first vice president of UIMG.

Sailer has been promoted to chief investment officer and first vice president after 20 years of key involvement in the creation and evolution of the bank’s investment strategies, including UBT’s individual stock portfolios, passive ETF, and mutual fund strategies. He is a founding member of UIMG’s Strategy Group, which sets capital market expectations and the overall direction of major asset class weightings.

Sailer also manages the investment research team and works directly with UBT’s highest-net-worth families and institutions — with nearly $1.5 billion in assets under his management. He will become chair of the Investment Committee and a member of the Trust Committee and the Bank Management Committee. A graduate of Creighton University, Sailer also holds the chartered financial analyst designation.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $6.5 billion and trust assets of $46.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.