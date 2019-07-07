Changing Spaces SRS, Lincoln's premiere senior move management and estate sale company, honors Michelle Eastman for her ten years of dedicated service to clients. Since 2009, Eastman has assisted seniors and their families through the downsizing and moving process, helping them to sort, pack, move, unpack, and find new homes for the items they didn't keep via an estate sale.
"Michelle's passion for the work that she does is evident each and every day," says Changing Spaces SRS owner Jeannine Bryant. "Our company has been blessed to have such a dedicated and caring professional assisting our clients throughout the years. Michelle has been an integral part of our company's growth and success."
Learn more about Changing Spaces SRS at www.ChangingSpacesSRS.com.