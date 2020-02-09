E&A adds an 11th stockholder - Brad Williams

Brad Williams is the first addition to E&A’s ownership team in seven years. In addition to being a senior engineering technician, Williams is a professional photographer, and his project familiarity is nearly unmatched within the company.

His story is an illustration of the E&A culture; a culture that grants the latitude for people to grow the firm, fueled by their unique talents. From his start in the land surveying department to his current role on our civil site team, we appreciate all that Williams has contributed over the past 15 years. We look forward to the impact that he will make in the coming years.