Dutton named Assurity CCO, associate general counsel

Assurity has named Amanda Dutton chief compliance officer and associate general counsel. She returns to the company having held both roles between 2011 and 2018.

Dutton will handle a variety of legal and compliance matters, with a general focus on statutory and regulatory interpretation and guidance, market conduct compliance, commercial contracts, and privacy and security law.

“I am eager to be part of this challenging yet exciting time for both Assurity and the insurance industry,” she said. “I believe I bring a practical and creative approach to the complex compliance and legal issues the company faces that are consistent with Assurity’s deep commitment to the wellbeing of its policyholders, associates and the community.”

From 2005 to 2011, Dutton was an attorney with Baylor, Evnen, Curtiss, Grimit & Witt, LLP, where she focused on workers’ compensation and insurance defense cases. She holds a juris doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Creighton University.

“We are thrilled to have Amanda return to the legal team,” said Jill Fiddler, vice president, general counsel and secretary. “Her extensive knowledge, industry experience and legal acumen are valuable assets to Assurity.”