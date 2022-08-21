 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dr. Weston Keller joins General Surgery Associates

General Surgery Associates is pleased to announce that Dr. Weston Keller has joined our practice. Dr. Keller grew up on a farm outside of Eustis, NE. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dr. Keller then fulfilled his medical degree at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He completed his general surgery residency at the University of Kansas in Wichita, Kansas.

After residency, Dr. Keller completed a fellowship specializing in minimally invasive surgery in Greenville, South Carolina. As a fellow, he trained under world-renowned hernia surgeons. His training focused on repair of complex abdominal wall hernias utilizing open, laparoscopic, or robotic approaches tailored to patient’s specific needs. During fellowship, Dr. Keller also learned advanced techniques for the diagnosis and treatment of patient’s suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Dr. Keller is board certified by the American Board of Surgery. He practices all aspects of general surgery including advanced laparoscopic and robotic approaches. Dr. Keller is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons. In addition to his Lincoln clinic, he also serves the community of Nebraska City.

Please call our office at 402-483-4292 to schedule your consultation.

