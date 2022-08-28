Dr. Rick Thompson to lead CHI Health Nebraska Heart

Dr. Rick Thompson, MD, MBA, FACS, FACC, FACCP, has been named president of CHI Health Nebraska Heart. Practicing in the Lincoln community for 12 years, Dr. Thompson comes to CHI Health Nebraska Heart from Bryan Heart. During this time, he has performed more than 3,000 heart surgeries and 2,000 lung surgeries.

In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon, with a special interest in complex coronary revascularization, advanced surgical therapy for heart failure, and robotic lung surgery.

“Having the opportunity to lead this team, while also continuing to care for patients, is an honor,” said Dr. Thompson. “I’m excited to continue building on Nebraska Heart’s success.”