Dr. Richard Powell joins Heartland Optical

Heartland Optical is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Richard Powell to their team of optometrists. Dr. Powell has been practicing in Lincoln, NE for over 40 years. He is a graduate of Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN, and he later served as an adjunct professor for the college. He also taught at the University of Missouri, helping to mentor young, aspiring optometrists across the Midwest.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Powell, please call 402-476-3311 or visit HeartlandOptical.com to learn more about him and the practice. 

