Dr. Rawlings joins Madonna's Lincoln Campus

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals welcomes Dr. Beth Rawlings as a staff physician for its Lincoln Campus. A Lincoln native, Rawlings received her medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Rawlings is board certified in internal medicine with special interests in stroke, geriatrics, end of life ethics and hospital medicine. Additionally, Rawlings brings 10 years of experience as a hospitalist at CHI Health St. Elizabeth where she also served as chief medical officer and medical director of the Care Navigation Clinic. In her new role, Rawlings joins the Lincoln Campus hospitalist group as attending physician for patients in the Specialty Hospital.
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals offers world-class physical and medical rehabilitation and research, specializing in brain and spinal cord trauma, stroke and neurological conditions for adults and children.
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals-Lincoln Campus is located at 5401 South Street in Lincoln, Nebraska 68506; 402.413.3000. Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals-Omaha Campus is located at 17500 Burke Street in Omaha, Nebraska 68118; 402.401.3100. www.madonna.org