Dr. Rachel Jendro joins Bryan Physician Network

Bryan Breast Surgical Specialists is the new office for Dr. Rachel Jendro, DO, FACOS. Dr. Jendro’s expertise and training focus solely on breast care – from concerns such as breast pain, breast cysts, family history of cancer and genetic testing to breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

As Lincoln’s first fellowship-trained breast surgical oncologist, Dr. Jendro specializes in lumpectomy, mastectomy, mastectomy with reconstruction and nipple sparing mastectomy.

“Patients often have many questions. I focus on each patient and their needs, providing a supportive environment for healthy discussions and strategic planning,” says Dr. Jendro.

“Working with patients from initial diagnosis through treatment is my passion. Each patient receives a thorough, compassionate and comprehensive care plan. I want to make sure my patients are comfortable with their care and never feel alone on their journey.”

Dr. Jendro also is the chief medical director of the Bryan Breast Tumor Board and Bryan Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Clinic.

Bryan Breast Surgical Specialists is located at Bryan Pine Lake Campus, 3901 Pine Lake Road, Suite 335A.

To schedule an appointment, call 402-483-3730. You can view Dr. Jendro’s video and request an appointment online at bryanhealth.org/DrJendro.