 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dr. Rachel Jendro joins Bryan Physician Network

Dr. Rachel Jendro joins Bryan Physician Network

Rachel Jendro

Bryan Breast Surgical Specialists is the new office for Dr. Rachel Jendro, DO, FACOS. Dr. Jendro’s expertise and training focus solely on breast care – from concerns such as breast pain, breast cysts, family history of cancer and genetic testing to breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

As Lincoln’s first fellowship-trained breast surgical oncologist, Dr. Jendro specializes in lumpectomy, mastectomy, mastectomy with reconstruction and nipple sparing mastectomy.

“Patients often have many questions. I focus on each patient and their needs, providing a supportive environment for healthy discussions and strategic planning,” says Dr. Jendro.

“Working with patients from initial diagnosis through treatment is my passion. Each patient receives a thorough, compassionate and comprehensive care plan. I want to make sure my patients are comfortable with their care and never feel alone on their journey.”

People are also reading…

Dr. Jendro also is the chief medical director of the Bryan Breast Tumor Board and Bryan Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Clinic.

Bryan Breast Surgical Specialists is located at Bryan Pine Lake Campus, 3901 Pine Lake Road, Suite 335A.

To schedule an appointment, call 402-483-3730. You can view Dr. Jendro’s video and request an appointment online at bryanhealth.org/DrJendro

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stephanie Boldt named ACHE fellow

Stephanie Boldt named ACHE fellow

Congratulations to Stephanie Boldt, CEO of Crete Area Medical Center (CAMC), who has achieved fellowship status in the ACHE (American College …

UNANIMOUS on the move

UNANIMOUS on the move

UNANIMOUS has promoted Jamie Riha to the marketing director of the Lincoln-based brand alignment and communications agency.

Lincoln Industries selections

Lincoln Industries selections

Lincoln Industries is excited to announce the selections of Aaron May, director of Health and Wellness; Chris Moses, aftermarket customer serv…

Watch Now: Related Video

US economy shrinks for a second quarter, fuelling recession fears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News