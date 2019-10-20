Dr. Linsey Haden receives honorary degree

Linsey Dawn Haden, DO, FAAFP, a family physician in Lincoln, Neb., has achieved the Degree of Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), the national medical association representing nearly 134,600 family physicians, residents and medical students. The degree was conferred on more than 250 family physicians during a convocation on Friday, September 27, in conjunction with the AAFP's annual meeting in Philadelphia, Pa. Dr. Haden is a physician at Lincoln Family Medical Group in Lincoln.
Established in 1971, the AAFP Degree of Fellow recognizes family physicians who have distinguished themselves through service to family medicine and ongoing professional development. This year's fellowship class brings the total number of AAFP Fellows to more than 17,600 nationwide. AAFP Fellowship entitles the physician to use the honorary designation, "Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians," or "F.A.A.F.P."
Criteria for receiving the AAFP Degree of Fellow consist of a minimum of six years of membership in the organization, extensive continuing medical education, participation in public service programs outside medical practice, conducting original research and serving as a teacher in family medicine.
The AAFP was the first national medical specialty organization to require its members to complete a minimum of 150 hours of accredited continuing medical education every three years. It is the only medical specialty society devoted solely to primary care.