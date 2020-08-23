Dr. Jones-Ryan joins Complete Endocrinology

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madeline Jones-Ryan, DO, has joined Complete Endocrinology, which is part of Bryan Physician Network.

Dr. Jones-Ryan is an endocrinologist who specializes in caring for patients with conditions such as: Diabetes; Thyroid – cancer, nodules, hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism; Transgender care; Adrenal gland disorders; Pituitary disorders; Osteoporosis and Parathyroid.

“My focus is caring for the whole person, mind and body, versus just the disease,” says Dr. Jones-Ryan. “Using my training, as well as my background as a person with Type 1 Diabetes, I work with each patient to develop successful strategies that take into account various aspects of their life.”

Dr. Jones-Ryan is a proponent of diabetes technology and how new advances can improve the lives of her patients. This includes pumps, continuous glucose monitors and other technologies.

She received her medical degree from A. T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona; completed her residency training HCA Healthone Internal Medicine Residency at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Colorado; and completed a fellowship at UNMC in Omaha.

Complete Endocrinology is located at 2200 S. 40th St., Suite 102. To learn more, visit bryanhealth.org/DrJonesRyan. To schedule an appointment, call 402-405-0500.