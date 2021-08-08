Dr. Harbert begins practice at CHI Health Clinics

Dr. Thomas Harbert, orthopedic surgeon, offers comprehensive care for injuries or diseases of
the bones, joints, and musculature including foot and ankle, knee, hip, hand and wrist and shoulder. CHI Health Clinics is excited to announce Dr. Harbert’s association as he began practice on the CHI Health St. Elizabeth campus in February.
Prior to joining CHI Health Clinics, Dr. Harbert was in private practice in Aberdeen, South Dakota, where he also served as the sports medicine director for Northern State University. He attended Nebraska Wesleyan University, receiving degrees in biology and natural science education; following he received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He then completed his orthopedic residency at the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center.
Dr. Harbert recognizes that for many, there isn’t always an injury, but sometimes long-lasting aches, pains or loss of mobility over time which require attention. These include arthritis, bursitis, chronic muscle and joint pain. Dr Harbert’s practice encompasses conservative treatment, surgical care and helps guide rehabilitation. His goal is to develop a long-term strategy to treat illnesses, disorders and issues relating to your bones, joints, ligaments, tendons and muscles. His belief is, that improving health is improving patients’ lives.
When he’s not seeing patients, Dr. Harbert enjoys the outdoors including hunting, riding his motorcycle and time with family and friends. He is excited to be close to his roots and back in Lincoln to work with the medical community; a collaborative network, enabling patients to stay close to home.
To schedule an appointment, contact CHI Health Clinics Orthopedics at 402-219-5204.
Dr. Harbert’s practice is located at 575 South 70th, Suite 425 in the St. Elizabeth Medical Office Building.