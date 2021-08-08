Dr. Harbert begins practice at CHI Health Clinics

Dr. Thomas Harbert, orthopedic surgeon, offers comprehensive care for injuries or diseases of

the bones, joints, and musculature including foot and ankle, knee, hip, hand and wrist and shoulder. CHI Health Clinics is excited to announce Dr. Harbert’s association as he began practice on the CHI Health St. Elizabeth campus in February.

Prior to joining CHI Health Clinics, Dr. Harbert was in private practice in Aberdeen, South Dakota, where he also served as the sports medicine director for Northern State University. He attended Nebraska Wesleyan University, receiving degrees in biology and natural science education; following he received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He then completed his orthopedic residency at the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center.