Domgard completes CFP accreditation

Christopher James Domgard recently completed the certified financial planner accreditation. He has over 13 years of industry experience and 10 years as a financial advisor with RBC Wealth Management as a member of the Domgard Wealth Group. This qualification strengthens his ability to serve his clients by helping them navigate the tax, legal, and risk management aspects of investing and wealth.
For over 37 years, the Domgard Wealth Group has helped affluent high net worth individuals and families as well as privately held businesses managed their financial lives to achieve the goals that are important to them. The Domgard Wealth Group is dedicated to continuing education, and has a commitment to putting client needs first. Our group has the expertise to provide sophisticated guidance to help you to meet your wealth management goals and objectives.
To learn more please visit their website, www.domgardwealthgroup.com.
