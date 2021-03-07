DeLair Inducted into Midwest CRE Hall of Fame

Midwest Real Estate News Magazine has selected Sally DeLair as a member of its eleventh class of the Midwest Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame. DeLair joins a select group of Midwest real estate professionals who have made a difference in their industry and communities.

“Being named to the Midwest Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame is an honor within our industry and we are delighted to congratulate Sally for this outstanding achievement,” said Drew Stange, CEO of NAI FMA Realty. “Sally exemplifies what it is to be a professional in our business and has made an outstanding contribution to the real estate industry and the Lincoln community. We are extremely proud she was recognized.”

DeLair, a specialist in retail and industrial real estate, works with clients ranging from large national corporate tenants to locally owned firms. She has built a large client portfolio consisting of tenants, owners, and landlords. What she enjoys most is the variety of people and businesses she has met and problem solving for clients.

Before joining NAI FMA Realty in 1996, she began her career in commercial sales, leasing and property management providing real estate services to customers in Nevada and Arizona. In her 24-year tenure with NAI FMA, she has brokered over 1,000 transactions valued at over $125 million.

Additionally, DeLair is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) and National Association of Realtors. She served as a board member of the Goodwill Industries Serving Southeast Nebraska, Inc. for 8+ years and served on the board of the Lincoln Community Playhouse.