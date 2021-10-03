Deepak Madhavan, M.D., appointed chief medical officer

Boys Town is pleased to announce the appointment of Deepak Madhavan, M.D., MBA, to the position of chief medical officer and vice-president of medical affairs at Boys Town National Research Hospital.

Dr. Madhavan joined Boys Town National Research Hospital as the executive medical director of the Pediatric Neuroscience Initiative in May 2019. Over the past two years, he has worked diligently to create the largest, most comprehensive pediatric neuroscience program in the area and increase access to neurological care for children across the Midwest and beyond.

As chief medical officer and VP of medical affairs, Dr. Madhavan will be extending his team, and department, building skills hospital-wide. His duties will include patient safety and accreditation activities within the hospital and among the medical staff. Additionally, Dr. Madhavan will be involved in strategic planning for the hospital, as well as physician recruitment and retention.

“Dr. Madhavan’s dedication to Boys Town’s mission is inspiring,” said Jason Bruce, M.D., executive vice president of healthcare and director of Boys Town National Research Hospital and Clinics. “His vision, strategy and expertise will help guide Boys Town Hospital to the next level in the region, bringing life-changing care and hope to more children and families.”