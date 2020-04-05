Dedicated and recognized: John C. Geist of UBS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UBS Advisor, John C. Geist, has been named to the 2020 Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list, for the state of Nebraska. He is recognized for his quality of practice in providing perspective and guidance, establishing trust and building personal relationships with clients.

Geist joined UBS in 2009 and is a founding partner of the Summit Wealth Management Group. He is a certified investment management analyst (CIMA), senior vice president – wealth management and a senior portfolio manager at UBS.

Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of approximately 2200 financial advisors. It was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management (which vary from state to state) and revenue.

Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. nor its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience.