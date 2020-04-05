Dedicated and recognized: Dworak & Beukelman of UBS PWM

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Private Wealth Advisors, Jason Dworak and Jonathan Beukelman, have been named to Barron's ”Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” nationwide ranking for 2020 and to the 2020 Forbes/SHOOK "Best-In-State Wealth Advisors" for their quality of practices in providing clients with perspective and guidance, establishing trust and building personal relationships.

Dworak and Beukelman joined the firm in 2008. Both Dworak and Beukelman are certified investment management analysts (CIMA), senior portfolio managers and manage their respective private wealth management teams at UBS.

Barron’s Top 1,200 criteria are based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Portfolio performance is not a criterion because most advisors do not have audited track records. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these rankings. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Co.