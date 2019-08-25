Dean Kent honored with President's Cup

Beltone, a national hearing aid company, presented its award of highest honor to audiologist Dean Kent, the owner of several Beltone locations in the area, during its annual national conference.
The President’s Cup is awarded to Beltone owners who demonstrate exceptional patient care, community involvement and professional business practices.
Kent has been a Beltone business owner since 1996, but he said his family has been helping the world hear better since 1938. Kent is the only fourth generation audiologist at Beltone, dating back to 1938 when his grandfather owned a practice and won the President’s Cup Award in 1959. Kent’s father also won the award in 1986.
“Several families have won the award only twice, but we’re the only practice that has won it three times because we’ve had three different owners,” Kent said.
During the national conference in Florida, the President Cup’s Award winners are not disclosed until the award ceremony. Winning the award allowed Kent to attend an extra breakfast and lunch and participate in a roundtable discussion among a group of other Beltone owners.
“We didn’t know we were going to win, but that’s the fun part,” Beltone said.
Kent’s locations are spread among Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota and have contributed to numerous local awards, including Best of Omaha awards and The Daily Nonpareil Reader’s Choice awards.
“I am so proud to receive the President’s Cup Award and appreciate Beltone for recognizing our dedication and commitment to providing quality hearing care services to our patients,” said Kent.“We’re a family-owned business so we treat our customers like they are family.”
Beltone is located at 3031 O Street, Suite 104, in Lincoln and 722 Court Street, Suite 102, in Beatrice.