Davis Design welcomes five new employees

Davis Design is proud to announce the addition of five new employees. These individuals include Bre TenHulzen, communications intern, Caroline Goertz, architectural intern, Aubrey Wassung, architectural designer, Micheal Stolzer, mechanical designer and Nick McCabe, electrical designer.

TenHulzen is from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and is a senior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying advertising and public relations, business, and Spanish. She began in February, 2020, as the firm’s first communications intern for the marketing department.

Goertz, originally from Montvale, New Jersey, is a fourth-year student in the University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s architecture program. Goertz joined the firm in March, 2020, as an architectural intern. She has been accepted into the Master of Architecture at UNL and plans to continue her education there in the fall of 2021.