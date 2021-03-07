Davis Design welcomes five new employees

Davis Design is proud to announce the addition of five new employees. These individuals include Bre TenHulzen, communications intern, Caroline Goertz, architectural intern, Aubrey Wassung, architectural designer, Micheal Stolzer, mechanical designer and Nick McCabe, electrical designer.
TenHulzen is from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and is a senior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying advertising and public relations, business, and Spanish. She began in February, 2020, as the firm’s first communications intern for the marketing department.
Goertz, originally from Montvale, New Jersey, is a fourth-year student in the University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s architecture program. Goertz joined the firm in March, 2020, as an architectural intern. She has been accepted into the Master of Architecture at UNL and plans to continue her education there in the fall of 2021.
Wassung is a Wayne, Nebraska native and joined the firm in April, 2020, as an architectural designer. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Architecture with a minor in business in 2016 and a Master of Architecture degree in 2018 from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. Wassung brings seven years of design experience to the firm and is currently working toward her architectural license.
Stolzer is a Lincoln native and began working at Davis Design in June, 2020, as a mechanical designer. He is currently a senior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and plans to graduate this May. After graduation, he will continue his studies to earn his professional engineer license.
McCabe is from Kailua, Hawaii, and joined the firm in September 2020 as an electrical designer. He earned his Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Hawaii in 2015 and has 12 years of engineering experience in both Hawaii and California.
Davis Design is a full-service firm offering architecture, engineering, and interior design services, and always works to make ideal happen.