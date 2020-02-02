Davis Design welcomes Ediger and Sherer

Davis Design is pleased to announce the additions of Megan Ediger, interior designer, and Michaela Sherer, electrical designer.

Ediger, a Lincoln native, earned a Bachelor of Science in interior design from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She brings two years of design experience to the team and has her hands on a variety of corporate and office projects. Additionally, Ediger is working towards her National Council of Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ) certification.

Sherer, LEED Green Associate, is originally from Ashland, Nebraska and is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Peter Kiewit Institute. She earned a Master of Architectural Engineering and specialized in lighting and electrical. She brings ten years of mechanical design experience to Davis Design. Sherer is focused on lighting projects for Madonna Rehabilitations Hospital Lincoln Campus and Memorial Health Care Systems in Seward.

Davis Design is a full-service architecture, engineering and interior design firm headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska with a team of design experts, innovators and problem solvers dedicated to making ideal happen.