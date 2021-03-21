Davis Design announces two new principals

We are pleased to announce the promotions of Darin Horst, senior architect, and Brandon Sire, senior mechanical engineer, to principal. Both were promoted to associate principal in February of 2019.

Darin Horst, AIA, EDAC, ACHA, earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture in 1994 and his Master of Science in Architecture in 1996 from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. Since then, he has earned his professional architecture license and has gained over 25 years of experience in the industry.

Horst has been involved in a multitude of projects at Davis Design, but he especially enjoys those focused on healthcare. He says, “I’m most passionate about creating spaces that help heal people.” He notes the Bryan Health East Campus Ambulatory Surgery Center as one of his favorite projects because it was both challenging and interesting.

Horst works with several healthcare clients such as Memorial Health Care Systems in Seward, Fountain Point Medical in Norfolk and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals. He also serves as the lead architect for Bryan Health projects. Horst is an EDAC (Evidence-Based Design Accreditation and Certification) certified architect. He is also one of only three board-certified ACHA architects, (American College of Healthcare Architects) in the state of Nebraska.