Davis Design announces the promotion of nine employees

Davis Design is pleased to promote Logan Wachal, Brianna Brass, Wendy Lind, Kate Smith, and Dayna Hoch to associate positions and Phil Gilson to the associate III position. Additionally, those promoted to senior associate positions include Christian Petrick, Erin Dobesh, and Ron Larson.
Logan Wachal, structural designer, has been promoted to associate. He joined the firm in 2016 as an intern and later earned his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln in 2017. Wachal began working full-time upon graduation and has since been involved with many projects, but most recently the Messiah Lutheran school addition.
Brianna Brass, mechanical designer, is now an associate at Davis Design. She joined the firm as an intern and began working full-time in 2016 after completing her Master of Architectural Engineering degree with a mechanical emphasis from the University of Nebraska - Omaha. Brass is currently studying to become a mechanical engineer.
Wendy Lind joined the firm in February 2017 and has been promoted to associate. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of South Dakota in 2003 and has over 13 years of accounting and administrative experience. Lind plays an important role at Davis Design by ensuring all projects are set up for success.
Kate Smith, business development and marketing manager, has been promoted to associate. Smith graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 2006 with her Bachelor of Journalism and has over 14 years of marketing and sales experience. She has played an integral part in Davis Design’s business development, marketing strategies, plans and programs.
Dayna Hoch, architectural designer, is now an associate at Davis Design. She earned her Master of Architecture from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 2018 and has spent the last two years with the firm. Hoch has worked on a variety of projects including SCC Diesel Technology Center, Nebraska Army National Guard Bellevue Readiness, PCE, Inc., and Lincoln Electric System.
Phil Gilson, IT manager, has been promoted to associate III. Gilson earned his Master of Architecture degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and has spent the last 33 years at Davis Design. He gradually transitioned from an architectural designer to the IT manager and has been incredibly helpful with the firm’s transition to remote work.
Christian Petrick, a registered professional architect, has been promoted to senior associate. Petrick earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. He has over 20 years of design experience with an emphasis on evidence-based design principles in the educational, commercial, and corporate industries.
Erin Dobesh, registered architect, joined the firm in 2015 and is now a senior associate. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Architecture in 2007 and Master of Architecture in 2009 both from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Dobesh is also a member of NextGen Lincoln, Nebraska Women in Architecture, and AIA Nebraska.
Ron Larson, AIA, NCARB, LEED®AP BD+C, has been promoted to senior associate. Larson earned his Bachelor of Science in architectural studies from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and began working at the firm in 2000. In 2002, he earned his Master of Architecture and has since been involved with projects in several industries. In 2015, Larson began managing the compilation and details for independent living communities across the U.S.
Davis Design is a full-service firm offering architecture, engineering, and interior design services, and always works to make ideal happen.