Davis Design announces the promotion of nine employees

Kate Smith, business development and marketing manager, has been promoted to associate. Smith graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 2006 with her Bachelor of Journalism and has over 14 years of marketing and sales experience. She has played an integral part in Davis Design’s business development, marketing strategies, plans and programs.

Dayna Hoch, architectural designer, is now an associate at Davis Design. She earned her Master of Architecture from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 2018 and has spent the last two years with the firm. Hoch has worked on a variety of projects including SCC Diesel Technology Center, Nebraska Army National Guard Bellevue Readiness, PCE, Inc., and Lincoln Electric System.

Phil Gilson, IT manager, has been promoted to associate III. Gilson earned his Master of Architecture degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and has spent the last 33 years at Davis Design. He gradually transitioned from an architectural designer to the IT manager and has been incredibly helpful with the firm’s transition to remote work.