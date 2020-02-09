Davis Design announces promotions

Vogel, CHC, has been promoted to associate III. He is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. He also holds a healthcare construction certificate from the American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE). With nearly 9 years in at Davis Design as a senior construction administrator, Vogel provides construction oversight for all Bryan Health projects.

Wiechman, promoted to associate II, is an electrical designer with over 11 years of experience at Davis Design. He earned an associate degree in architectural engineering technology from Southeast Community College. As he’s grown with the firm, he has become a leader and mentor using Revit software. He is providing electrical design for Nebraska Department of Corrections and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals.

Anderson, NCIDQ, has been promoted to associate. She graduated with Highest Distinction from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Architecture in May 2017. She interned with Davis Design for three semesters and spent her last semester abroad before joining the firm full-time. Anderson recently acquired her National Council of Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ) certification and her time in the office is dedicated to several Bryan Health projects, as well as assisting the interior design team with Revit software processes.