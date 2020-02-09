Davis Design announces promotions

Davis Design is excited to announce the promotion of Kevin Riley, Alberto Sanchez, Randy Spangler, Chad Vogel, Jared Wiechman, Kelsey Anderson, Tyrell Galloway, Bryant Klotthor, Arlen Schif and Eunice Wacker.
Riley, Associate AIA, has been promoted to senior associate. He earned an Associate of Applied Science degree from Southeast Community College and joined Davis Design in 1999. Over the past 20 years as a senior architectural designer, he has shown great dedication to making ideal happen for clients across all markets. Currently, Riley provides design architecture and project management services for multiple projects with GSK, Manzitto and Orphan Grain Train.
Sanchez, Associate AIA, LEED AP, has been promoted to senior associate. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in architectural studies from the University of Michigan and a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Since joining Davis Design in 2005 as an architectural designer, Sanchez has become an integral member of the Bryan Health team providing design and project management for projects across both campuses.
Spangler, senior construction administrator, has been promoted to associate III. With over 30 years of construction experience as both a project manager and construction administrator, nearly 20 of which have been with Davis Design, Spangler adds an unsurpassed level of experience to each job he coordinates, primarily in the healthcare and security markets. He is currently spending time in the field for Nebraska Department of Corrections projects.
Vogel, CHC, has been promoted to associate III. He is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. He also holds a healthcare construction certificate from the American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE). With nearly 9 years in at Davis Design as a senior construction administrator, Vogel provides construction oversight for all Bryan Health projects.
Wiechman, promoted to associate II, is an electrical designer with over 11 years of experience at Davis Design. He earned an associate degree in architectural engineering technology from Southeast Community College. As he’s grown with the firm, he has become a leader and mentor using Revit software. He is providing electrical design for Nebraska Department of Corrections and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals.
Anderson, NCIDQ, has been promoted to associate. She graduated with Highest Distinction from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Architecture in May 2017. She interned with Davis Design for three semesters and spent her last semester abroad before joining the firm full-time. Anderson recently acquired her National Council of Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ) certification and her time in the office is dedicated to several Bryan Health projects, as well as assisting the interior design team with Revit software processes.
Galloway, electrical designer, is now an associate at Davis Design. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. Galloway started at Davis Design as an intern and joined the firm full-time upon graduation. He has three years of experience in electrical design and is integrally involved in all Bryan Health projects.
Klotthor, EL, has been promoted to associate. He earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Currently, Klotthor is studying for his Professional Engineering (PE) exam. He provides mechanical engineering expertise for new build and remodel commercial spaces, industrial/manufacturing facility expansions, as well as power and energy generation facilities including Nebraska Public Power District.
Schif, registered architect, has been promoted to associate. He brings over 30 years of architectural design experience to the team and has been with Davis Design for 17 of those years. Schif works primarily on projects for Nebraska Army National Guard, including the new Bellevue Readiness Center and new Fleet Maintenance Facility in North Platte.
Wacker, NCIDQ, has been promoted to associate. She is an interior designer with a Bachelor of Science from Wayne State College. Wacker has been with Davis Design for nearly eleven years and as the contract furnishings coordinator, she manages orders and expectations for all Davis Design Contract Furnishings clients.
Davis Design is a full-service architecture, engineering and interior design firm headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska with a team of design experts, innovators and problem solvers dedicated to making ideal happen.