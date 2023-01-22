Davis Design announced 8 promotions

Erin Dobesh and Christian Petrick were promoted to associate principal; Lyndon Nelson and Kori Hickle were promoted to senior associate; Brad Behne and Tamara Guthard were promoted to associate II; and Doug Burkink and Kelsey Wildman were promoted to associate.

Dobesh registered professional architect joined the firm in 2015. She earned her B.S. and Master of Architecture, both from the UNL. Dobesh is a member of Rotary Club 14, NextGen Lincoln, Nebraska Women in Architecture and AIA Nebraska. Dobesh has been involved in many exciting projects at Davis Design such as the Madonna Rehabilitation expansion/renovation and the Lincoln Fire and Rescue/Lincoln Police Department Joint-use facility.

Petrick has over 27 years of architectural design experience with an emphasis in mid-size to large projects in the educational, commercial, and industrial markets. He earned his B.S. in Architecture from UNL. Petrick is a registered professional architect and is passionate that exceptional design can be brought to projects of all types and all budgets. Some of Petrick’s recent projects include the Terminal Facility Expansion and Renovation at the Lincoln Airport, and Lincoln Electric System’s new Operations Center.

Nelson has over 40 years of architecture experience in Lincoln and earned his B.S. in Architecture from the UNL. Nelson works to find the best solution for each client’s space and coordinates all aspects of a project, creates designs, and prepares necessary construction documents. Nelson has always had an interest in the built environment, as well as an innate desire to help people which shines through in his work.

Hickle earned her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from South Dakota State University. She re-joined Davis Design in 2021 and brings over 20 years of design and project management experience. Hickle has a great understanding of all codes (national, state, and local) and utilizes this understanding to ensure safe electrical designs. Her proficiency in electrical systems ensures quality and efficient designs for clients.

Behne an architectural designer, joined our firm in 2008 with a B.S. in Architectural Studies from UNL and membership in the National Council for Interior Design Qualification. In 2016, he earned a M.S. in Human Dimensions of Natural Resource Sciences from UNL. Behne has over 25 years of architectural experience and understands the importance of architecture and human connection. He is a creative who constantly works to improve spaces through planning, designing, and building.

Guthard has been with the Davis Design since 2004. She has a Bachelor of Communication Arts Degree from Hastings College and a Master of Journalism from UNL. Guthard says her role as the communications coordinator is “a little bit of everything” which accurately describes the multitude of design tasks she performs. Guthard feels strongly about continued education and learning new design skills and she enjoys the variety of projects she works on at Davis.

Burkink joined Davis Design in April 2021. He resides in Norfolk, NE. and heads up the new Norfolk office. Burkink has 30 years of supermarket development and facility management experience. Burkink enjoys the entire process of planning and development with his clients. He was drawn to Davis Design because it is “big enough to do great things, but small enough to maintain a personal touch.” As architectural technician and construction administrator, Burkink will utilize computer aided architectural design and project management software to expand the company’s full-time presence into northeast Nebraska.

Wildman joined the firm in September 2017. She earned a B.S. in Interior Design from the UNL, is a professional member of the International Interior Design Association and received National Council for Interior Design Qualification certification in April 2017. Wildman has ten years of experience in commercial design in a variety of market sectors, including corporate, multi-family housing and higher education. Wildman is passionate about taking a client’s needs and desires and finding a solution. At Davis Design Wildman feels she can always test her skill set and grow as a designer.