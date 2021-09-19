DataVizion, LLC appoints CEO, promotes David Andersen

Lincoln, Neb., Sept. 12, 2021, DataVizion, LLC welcomes Philip Allen as CEO; promotes David Andersen to a new position as director of product strategy.

Allen joined as CEO. A native of Kansas, Allen’s career, spanning over three decades, has provided many opportunities to gain experience in a wide range of business areas including technology, operations, finance, sales, and marketing. Transitioning over the course of his career to a strategic leadership and planning role, the active hands-on experience he gained in a variety of positions has proven to be an asset in establishing and managing effective teams that execute with a clear vision.

Allen previously owned and operated his own Salesforce Integration organization. He started this company after leaving a role at ISG Technology as their CTO/VP Managed Services after serving on their Board of Directors with a focus on technology and operations. Allen has led and participated in start-ups, SMBs, and larger companies.

States Tim Hoffman, CFO/COO, “Allen has unique experience in establishing a culture of success and has driven dramatic improvements and turnarounds throughout his career.”