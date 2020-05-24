DataVizion is transforming the IT industry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Doubling in size from 2019-2020, DataVizion has added two undeniably talented members to the leadership team.

DATAVIZION has been busy. In efforts to guarantee cutting-edge solutions and support, Rusty Holiday has been promoted to CTO and Tim Hoffman as the new CFO & COO. Holiday was promoted internally in January 2020, and Hoffman joined the DataVizion team in March 2020.

This development of DataVizion’s Leadership Team is essential to the successful growth of this local IT solutions company. At DataVizion, they believe the difference between success and failure is their people. Hoffman and Holiday are valuable additions to the great leaders on staff for effective operations at DataVizion’s offices in both Nebraska and Iowa.

“Tim and Rusty are strong additions to our leadership team,” States Kelly Schrade, CEO & founder of DataVizion. “The experience, talent, and drive they bring to the table is exactly what we are looking for to better serve our customers.”

Rusty Holiday brings over 20 years of tech industry experience. He is a business professional who thrives on big ideas, overcoming challenges and solving problems. At DataVizion, his primary focus is building customer relationships which spur innovation and growth.