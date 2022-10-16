Dan Frost named new principal at Pittenger & Anderson

On October 1st, Pittenger & Anderson named Dan Frost as a new principal of the firm. Dan holds the chartered financial analyst (CFA) designation and is a certified financial planner (CFP) professional with over 23 years of investment management and financial planning experience. Frost joined P&A in 2021 and his primary responsibilities are working directly with new and existing clients on their financial planning and investment management needs and helping lead the firm’s investment research and portfolio management functions. To contact or congratulate Dan, you can reach him at 402-328-8800 or dfrost@pittand.com.
Since 1995, Pittenger & Anderson has guided clients going through money-in-motion events, such as retirement, business sale, inheritance, or seeking a new advisor. P&A is a fee-only registered investment advisor and a full-time fiduciary providing investment management and financial planning to 815 clients in more than 30 U.S. states. As of October 2022, P&A manages over $2 billion in client assets.