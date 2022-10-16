Dan Frost named new principal at Pittenger & Anderson

On October 1st, Pittenger & Anderson named Dan Frost as a new principal of the firm. Dan holds the chartered financial analyst (CFA) designation and is a certified financial planner (CFP) professional with over 23 years of investment management and financial planning experience. Frost joined P&A in 2021 and his primary responsibilities are working directly with new and existing clients on their financial planning and investment management needs and helping lead the firm’s investment research and portfolio management functions. To contact or congratulate Dan, you can reach him at 402-328-8800 or dfrost@pittand.com.