CSS highlights 2021 administrative achievements

2021 was an exciting year for Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska (CSS). Bishop James Conley appointed Katie Patrick as the new executive director of CSS effective July 1. Patrick was named interim executive director March 15 when Bishop Conley appointed previous director Father Justin Fulton as vicar general of the Diocese of Lincoln, with administrative oversight, strategy and mission for CSS.

Previously, Patrick was CSS regional director since March 2019. She is the first woman, wife, mother and lay person to lead the organization.

Patrick graduated from Pius X High School in Lincoln in 2002. She earned a bachelor’s degree in international studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2006. She then received a master’s degree in diplomacy and international relations in 2010 from Seton Hall University, a private, Catholic university in South Orange, N.J. Patrick then spent a year volunteering in the Democratic Republic of the Congo with the Canossian Daughters of Charity.

Her experience also includes two years at CSS as a refugee case manager, four years at the Colorado African Organization in Denver and work at the Asian Community and Cultural Center in Lincoln.

In August, following more than a decade of working in the development and financial services industry, John Soukup was named the development officer for CSS. Soukup will pursue and manage aspects of donor prospecting, cultivation, and stewardship in accordance with the mission of CSS. Soukup most recently worked as a field agent for Knights of Columbus Insurance for nearly nine years. Prior to that, he was station director for Spirit Catholic Radio in Lincoln.

In September, Mario Racicot was named vice president of programs for CSS. He leads the social services operation that assists, accompanies, and affects social change and the betterment of individuals, families, and the common good. Racicot most recently was the executive director of Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Lincoln and has experience in the non-profit organization management.

Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska provides food pantry services, emergency services including rent and utility assistance, disaster relief, refugee and immigration services, St. Gianna Women’s Homes, and a clinical and family counseling program. Founded in 1932, CSS serves all individuals across the 24,000 square miles in southern Nebraska, regardless of faith. For more information, visit www.csshope.org or call (402) 474-1600.