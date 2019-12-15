Crosby Guenzel LLP welcomes new attorney

Crosby Guenzel LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Jay Linton as an attorney of the firm. Linton joined the firm as a law clerk in 2018 and received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Linton’s practice will focus on commercial law, civil litigation, entity formation and governance, cooperative law, creditor’s rights, and wills and probate. Linton is a native of Dalton, Nebraska and resides in Lincoln with his wife, Nicole.