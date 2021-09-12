Crane Trust CEO Chuck Cooper retiring

Chuck Cooper, chief executive officer, has announced his retirement effective September 30, 2021. Cooper joined the Crane Trust on September 1, 2010, as president and chief executive officer, having served as director of the 2010 Nebraska-hosted Special Olympics USA National Games.

Under Cooper’s leadership, the Crane Trust has continued to expand its role in providing wildlife habitat in the Big Bend Region of the Platte River.

The Crane Trust now manages over 10,000 acres of habitat in the central Platte River valley and hosts over 50,000 visitors to the Nature and Visitor Center from all over the world each year.

As a 501(c)3 non-profit, the trust receives substantial annual financial support through donations and grants to support its mission. In 2013, bison were brought back to the Platte Valley on Crane Trust land; the herd now numbers 150.

The Crane Trust engages in leading-edge research on bird migration, sustainable habitat management practices for restored lowland tallgrass prairies, and Platte River Basin ecology.

The Trust cooperates with other wildlife and habitat organizations to maintain, develop and enhance the central Platte River valley corridor as one of the great river basins in North America.