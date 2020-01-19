Cornhusker Bank welcomes Keller

Cornhusker Bank is pleased to announce Nate Keller has been appointed as vice president/relationship manager. Nate will be located at the 8310 O St. location in the Cornhusker Bank Center.

Barry Lockard, president/CEO reported, “Nate brings nearly two decades of banking experience in consumer and commercial lending with him, and we are excited he has joined our team.” Keller noted, “I enjoy working with people and building long-term relationships.”

Keller is a United Way volunteer and supporter; a member of Lincoln Realtors Association; treasurer of Boulder Ridge Neighborhood Association; a Pheasants Forever youth mentor; and coaches his son’s sports teams.

Cornhusker Bank remains the area’s oldest locally owned bank, demonstrating Nebraska values, stability and soundness, and investing in the success of customers, associates and community. For more information, please visit www.CornhuskerBank.com.