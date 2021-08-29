Cornhusker Bank promotes Zlomke

Cornhusker Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Michelle Zlomke to business services officer. Audrie Bates, VP/ retail experience, and Zlomke’s supervisor, noted “Michelle provides high quality customer service and is diligent about exploring the best services to meet customers’ goals.”

Michelle Zlomke has served in several roles at Cornhusker Bank since 2015. She has an eleven year history in banking services. As business services officer, she will lead the bank’s Depository Services Program and provide customer service support for those customers.

Ms. Zlomke reported she is “proud to represent Cornhusker Bank’s values as she builds relationships to meet customer needs. At the end of the day, it’s about helping businesses do business better.”

Cornhusker Bank remains the area’s oldest locally owned bank, demonstrating Nebraska values, stability, soundness, and a commitment to its customers, associates and community. For more information visit www.CornhuskerBank.com