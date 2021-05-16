Cornhusker Bank promotes Steinhoff and Rains

Cornhusker Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of Emily Steinhoff to operations officer and Tyler Rains to vice president/portfolio mortgage loan officer.

Emily Steinhoff has been with Cornhusker Bank since 2009 serving in different capacities in the operations department. She is certified as an accredited ACH professional and a national check professional. Steinhoff completed the bank’s Emerging Leader Program. She is integral in the completion of all Operations Center tasks.

Crystal Wichita, COO, and Steinhoff’s supervisor, noted, “Emily embodies the bank’s core values and is an exceptional servant leader who prioritizes customer service to both external and internal customers.”

Tyler Rains joined Cornhusker Bank’s team in 2020 and has proven himself of great service and value to the Portfolio Mortgage Team. Rains has served in the banking industry since 2002. His current responsibilities include development, origination and underwriting of new portfolio mortgage loans, including owner occupied and non-owner occupied 1-4 family residential properties and ongoing relationship building and servicing of mortgage loan customers, as well as internal function of credit review and mentoring of other bank associates.