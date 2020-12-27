Cornhusker Bank promotes McDonald and Woznick

Cornhusker Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of Peg McDonald and Karen Woznick as area branch manager officers. Ms. McDonald will focus her duties on branches on the north side of Lincoln, while Ms. Woznick will be responsible for branches on the south side of Lincoln.

Audrie Bates, VP/ Retail, noted, “Both individuals deliver consistent high quality customer service and are responsible for administration and efficient daily operation of their assigned bank branches operations, sales, customer service and security.”

Peg McDonald has over 20 years of banking experience and enjoys building long-term relationships with customers. Karen Woznick has a 17 year history in the industry and believes her active participation in the community is an essential component of her job.

According to Barry Lockard, president, both individuals have previously served as branch managers for Cornhusker Bank, but their leadership and level of expertise in administration, sales, customer service and security warranted promotion to officer status in those positions.

Cornhusker Bank remains the area’s oldest locally owned bank, demonstrating Nebraska values, stability, soundness, and a commitment to its customers, associate and community. For more information, visit www.cornhuskerbank.com