Cornhusker Bank promotes Klein

Cornhusker Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Julie Klein as construction loan administrator/officer.
Klein has been with Cornhusker Bank since 2015 and has worked in banking services for 19 years. Nick Sassaman, vice president of Commercial Lending is Ms. Klein’s manager. Sassaman noted, “Julie is a dedicated, detail-oriented associate, who works at a high level with the bank’s team and with bank customers.”
Cornhusker Bank remains the area’s oldest locally owned bank, demonstrating Nebraska values, stability, soundness, and a commitment to its customers, associates and community. For more information, visit www.cornhuskerbank.com
