Cornhusker Bank promotes Klein

Klein has been with Cornhusker Bank since 2015 and has worked in banking services for 19 years. Nick Sassaman, vice president of Commercial Lending is Ms. Klein’s manager. Sassaman noted, “Julie is a dedicated, detail-oriented associate, who works at a high level with the bank’s team and with bank customers.”