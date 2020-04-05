Cornhusker Bank promotes Essay and Gutschenritter

is pleased to announce the promotions ofandto vice president/mortgage loan officer.

Essay has been with Cornhusker Bank since December of 2013. Gutschenritter has been with the Bank since September of 2012. Both have proven themselves valuable assets to the Cornhusker Bank Mortgage Loan Team, developing and building relationships with customers by identifying their needs and expectations while offering them value in the products and services offered.

Barry Lockard, Cornhusker Bank president/CEO reported, “Andrew and Matt consistently display a high level of skill in understanding the market, rules and regulations pertaining to mortgages and recommending the best products for customers’ goals, and both have been recognized by the Nebraska Mortgage Association multiple times as members of its Champions Circle.”