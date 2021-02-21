Cornhusker Bank promotes Conrad

Cornhusker Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Molly Conrad to Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) officer. Ms. Conrad will oversee the BSA staff and department, which implements the Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance Program, which is critical to bank and customer safety.

According to Perry Haralson, CFO/director of compliance, Conrad has been serving as the bank’s BSA coordinator and after extensive study has recently been certified by the American Bankers Association as an AML and fraud professional.

According to Barry Lockard, president/CEO, “Molly’s 24 years of experience in multiple roles with Cornhusker Bank have made her a perfect fit for the responsibility.”

Cornhusker Bank remains the area’s oldest locally owned bank, demonstrating Nebraska values, stability, soundness, and a commitment to its customers, associates and community. For more information visit www.CornhuskerBank.com.