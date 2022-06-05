Cornhusker Bank Promotes Chaffee and Koziol

Cornhusker Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of Allen Chaffee to director market development and Joan Koziol to training and development officer.

Barry Lockard, bank president/CEO, reported, “These two individuals have a wealth of talent and expertise in their given areas and exemplify the values which drive the bank’s operation model.”

Allen Chaffee has been with the bank since 2018 and in his new role will be responsible for business development and lead generation, fostering strategic partnerships, managing bank advisory boards, and participating in community events in both the Omaha and Lincoln. Chaffee will maintain an office in both Omaha and Lincoln. He will be working closely with Cornhusker Bank’s corporate banking, mortgage, depository services and wealth management teams fostering enterprise ideas and synergies consistent with bank strategies. Chaffee will continue the outstanding work he has done leading growth in Omaha throughout Cornhusker Bank’s entire market, leveraging the entire team’s abilities.

Joan Koziol has been with Cornhusker Bank since 2014. She is an integral part of the Human Resources/Training and Development Division, and has made an impact on the division since first joining the team. Among other duties, Koziol will be responsible for analyzing, designing, and facilitating training/development programs, working with all bank departments to identify their training needs. Koziol maintains extensive knowledge of regulatory compliance, systems, processes and procedures utilized by bank personnel to provide ongoing support to them.

Cornhusker Bank remains the area’s oldest locally owned bank, demonstrating Nebraska values, stability, soundness, and a commitment to its customers, associates and community. For more information, visit www.CornhuskerBank.com.