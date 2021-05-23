Cooper Foundation elects Jasmine Kingsley to board

The Cooper Foundation elected Jasmine Kingsley to its board of trustees at the March 26, 2021 board meeting. Art Thompson, chair of the foundation, said, “The Cooper Foundation has a long tradition of recruiting the most accomplished professionals and engaged community members to its board, and Jasmine follows in that tradition of leadership and commitment to our city and state.”

Jasmine Kingsley is senior vice president, legal & people and general counsel at Hudl, a global leader in sports video technology headquartered in Lincoln, NE. Ms. Kingsley began her legal career in private practice at law firms in Silicon Valley and focused her practice on technology and intellectual property transactions. She joined Hudl as general counsel in 2015 and currently leads the company’s global Legal and people operations teams. She received a B.A. in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Kingsley is vice chair of the board of directors of Rabble Mill and a member of the board of directors of the Lincoln Community Foundation, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health. She also served as chair of the Local Business Strategies Subcommittee of the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force (City of Lincoln, NE).

The Cooper Foundation, founded in 1934, has granted over $26 million in support of the arts, civic and community engagement, education, environment, humanities and human services. For more information visit the Cooper Foundation website at: www.cooperfoundation.org.