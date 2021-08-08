 Skip to main content
Congratulations

Powers Law

 Team Focused Photography

All three trial attorneys at Powers Law: Vince Powers, Elizabeth Govaerts and Kathleen Neary have been selected to the 2021 Great Plains Super Lawyers list, an honor reserved for those lawyers who exhibit excellence in practice. Only 5% of attorneys in Great Plains receive this distinction.

Powers Law has more than 30 years of trial experience, representing persons injured and the families of those killed because of the carelessness of others as well as victims of discrimination.

