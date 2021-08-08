Congratulations

All three trial attorneys at Powers Law: Vince Powers, Elizabeth Govaerts and Kathleen Neary have been selected to the 2021 Great Plains Super Lawyers list, an honor reserved for those lawyers who exhibit excellence in practice. Only 5% of attorneys in Great Plains receive this distinction.
Powers Law has more than 30 years of trial experience, representing persons injured and the families of those killed because of the carelessness of others as well as victims of discrimination.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.